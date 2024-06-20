Former India cricketer David Johnson dies at 52

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 : Former India cricketer David Johnson passed away at the age of 52 on Wednesday.

David Johnson was a former right-arm fast bowler who played in two Test matches in 1996 for Team India, where he managed to take three wickets.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday, expressed condolences on the demise of David Johnson.

"Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered," Jay Shah wrote on X.

Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered 🙏— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 20, 2024

Former Indian cricketers Gauram Gambhir and Anil Kumble also took to X and posted a message, expressing sadness.

"Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones," Gambhir wrote on X.

Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 20, 2024

"Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon "Benny"!," Kumble wrote on X.

Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”!— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 20, 2024

Johnson snapped 125 wickets with a strike of 47.4 and an average of 28.63 in 39 games during his first-class cricket career. Despite being a lower-order batsman most of the time, he had scored a century in first-class cricket.

The former bowler bagged 41 wickets in 33 List A matches. In 2015, he played his final competitive match in the Karnataka Premier League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor