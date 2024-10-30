Former India cricketer Saba Karim names player to captain LSG in IPL 2025 if KL Rahul leaves

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Former India cricketer Saba Karim has suggested Nicholas Pooran as a potential leader for the Lucknow Super Giants if the franchise chooses to part ways with KL Rahul ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

With all 10 franchises set to announce their player retentions on Thursday, Rahul's future with LSG remains in doubt. Speculation around his exit began after a heated exchange between the franchise owner and Rahul following a heavy defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad last season.

Rumours of Rahul's departure intensified with recent reports indicating that he may not be in LSG's plans for retention in IPL 2025. Should Rahul leave, LSG would need a new skipper to take the reins.

Saba Karim considers Pooran an ideal candidate for the captaincy, given his leadership experience across various leagues.

"We might see a change in leadership, as Nicholas Pooran has experience leading teams in other leagues. That said, Quinton de Kock also brings a lot to the table," Karim commented in an exclusive interview on JioCinema.

Pooran had an impressive 2024 season with LSG, amassing 499 runs in 14 matches at an average of 62.38 and a strike rate of 178.21. However, his batting feats were not enough to propel LSG into the playoffs. After back-to-back playoff appearances, LSG's streak ended this season as they finished seventh, with seven wins and 14 points.

According to recent reports, the players likely to be retained by LSG are Pooran, Indian stars Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, along with the uncapped duo of Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni.

While the exact retention amounts for these players are unknown, Rs 51 crore will reportedly be deducted from LSG's purse in line with IPL retention slabs.

