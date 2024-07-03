Former India opener Gautam Gambhir meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Former Indian cricketer and former MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi.

The Office Of Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday posted a video of Gambhir with the Union Minister on X.

" Former Indian Cricketer and Ex-MP Shri @GautamGambhir Ji called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji in Delhi today," said the caption.

Gambhir is seen as a frontrunner for the role of India head coach with Rahul Dravid having decided not to continue in the role after the T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in the process of making a decision to select a new head coach.

Gambhir, a former MP from East Delhi, earlier circumvented media queries on the issue.

"I don't see that far ahead. You are grilling me, asking me all tough questions. It is difficult to answer right now. All I can say right now is that I am happy being here. Just finished a brilliant journey with Kolkata Knight Riders let's enjoy that. I am in a very happy space right now," Gambhir said in Kolkota.

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for the India team and served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season.

