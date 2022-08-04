' Former India Pacer RP Singh Son Harry to Represent England Under-19

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh senior’s son Harry Singh has been selected for the England U19 cricket team to play a home bilateral series against Sri Lanka U19. Harry’s father RP Singh believes that the youngster still has a task at hand as he is well aware of the challenges that South Asians especially Indian-origin players have faced over the years while representing England junior sides and also spoke about how tough the journey from there to the top level is. Harry Singh is an opening batter for the Lancashire 2nd XI.

“A few days ago, we got a call from the ECB that Harry has been picked for the England U-19 team, which will play the Sri Lanka U-19 team at home,” said RP Singh while speaking to The Indian Express.Rudra Pratap Singh, who originally hails from Lucknow, went on to represent India in 1986 in two One Day Internationals against Australia. However, his international cricketing career never took off, as a result of which he decided to migrate to England in the late 1990s and ended up pursuing coaching assignments with Lancashire county club and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).Cricket was in the blood of RP Singh’s family, and even his daughter had played for Lancashire U19 before she decided to focus on her academics in order to make a career in medicine.

