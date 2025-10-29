Former India skipper Rohit Sharma becomes No. 1 ODI Batter in ICC Rankings

Dubai [UAE], October 29 : Former India skipper Rohit Sharma created history on Wednesday as he became the No. 1-ranked player in the ICC Men's ODI Batter Rankings for the first time in his career.

Rohit rose two spots and to the top on the back of his superb unbeaten century in the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, where he led his side to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph in style, as reported by the ICC.

The experienced right-hander was in a damaging mood alongside fellow India legend Virat Kohli (74*) as he smashed 13 fours and three massive sixes on his way to scoring his 33rd ODI century for his country.

Rohit's efforts saw him overtake Afghanistan dasher Ibrahim Zadran and India teammate Shubman Gill as he claimed the top ranking for batters in ODI cricket for the very first time, with the 38-year-old having held a spot inside the top 10 for the majority of the last decade.

The former skipper wasn't the only India player to make some ground on the updated rankings this week. Spinner Axar Patel was also rewarded for a strong game in Sydney as he moved up in both the bowling and all-rounder categories.

Axar jumped six places to 31st behind No. 1-ranked Rashid Khan on the list for ODI bowlers and improved four spots to eighth overall behind Azmatullah Omarzai on the rankings for ODI all-rounders.

Inside the top 10 for ODI bowlers, there are New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner (up three rungs to fourth) and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (up two spots to eighth), who gained some spots. At the same time, England right-hander Harry Brook improved 23 spots to move to 25th overall on the list for ODI batters.

There is also some movement on the latest Test rankings following South Africa's impressive eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj the biggest beneficiary on the back of his Player of the Match heroics.

Maharaj gained nine places to obtain a new career-high rating in 13th place on the list for Test bowlers after nine wickets in the Test, while teammate Simon Harmer rises 26 spots to move to 45th following his six-wicket haul in the second innings of the same match.

South Africa duo Aiden Markram (up two spots to 15th) and Tony de Zorzi (up seven places to equal 47th) were the big movers on the rankings for Test batters following the Rawalpindi Test, with compatriot Kagiso Rabada improving eight rungs to move to 11th on the list for Test all-rounders.

There is some joy for Pakistan as skipper Shan Masood rose five rungs to move to equal 42nd on the list for Test batters. At the same time, South Africa's dominant performance in the first T20I against the same opposition in Rawalpindi has seen a host of players make ground on the updated T20I rankings.

South Africa pacer Corbin Bosch jumped 40 places to 53rd and makes ground on the list for T20I bowlers, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (up eight spots to sixth) rose in the list for T20I all-rounders, while in-form opener Saim Ayub (up five spots to 49th) ma moved up on the batter rankings.

