Former India star backs Jitesh ahead of Sanju Samson to feature in final T20I against Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Cricket commentator and former batter Aakash Chopra feels that India should stick with Jitesh Sharma instead of Sanju Samson in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Jitesh is known for his quick-fire cameos in the middle and the raw power to send the ball flying into the stands at his own will.

Jitesh was selected in the playing XI ahead of Sanju Samson who recently hammered a ton against South Africa in the ODI last month.

Chopra feels that Jitesh deserves the chance to play the third game and said on his YouTube channel, "The question is whether you should keep Jitesh or Sanju at No. 6. If Jitesh had cemented his place totally, if there hadn't been a question mark at all in front of Jitesh's name, that he is definitely going to the World Cup, you could have thought about Sanju. However, Jitesh is not confirmed yet."

"There is a flip side to that as well. Assuming you play Sanju, will you judge him with one match? It's incorrect. Whoever you try, give him three chances at least. This is what has happened with Sanju throughout his career," Chopra added.

In the series, Jitesh hammered 31 off 20 deliveries in the first T20I but failed to open his account in the second game.

Along with Jitesh, Shivam Dube has emerged as another stand-out player for the Indian team in the absence of first-choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The likes of Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh are also capable of playing in the middle order, Chopra feels that Tilak should not replace any batter.

"Shivam Dube has been the find of the series so far, so he will play at No. 4 for sure. So can Tilak Varma be played here? In place of whom, because Rinku Singh gets limited opportunities, in terms of, not the games, but the amount he gets to bat. So he also needs to play," Chopra said.

India have already clinched the series by gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead over Afghanistan. Both teams will face each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

