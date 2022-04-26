Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal to tie the knot for second time at 66

Former Indian cricketer and now head coach of the Bengal cricket team, Arun Lal, is all set to tie the knot with Bul Bul Saha in Kolkata. The wedding will take place on May 2, 2022 at the 'Peerless Inn' in the city. Reportedly, the duo got engaged last month. For the unversed, Lal was previously married to Reena but they parted ways with mutual consent. However, the two continue to live together as Reena has not been keeping well. It is said that Lal has been dating Bulbul for quite sometime now. Bulbul who is 38 reportedly works as a teacher.

The current coach of the Bengal Ranji team, Lal used to be a regular commentator for international, domestic and IPL games. However, after he was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of cancer, in 2016, he kept himself away from the commentary box and now he coaches the Bengal team. The renaissance man of Bengal cricket, who brought the winning mentality to the team as a player in the 1980s, has now worked his magic as a coach. Under Lal, Bengal made the Ranji Trophy final in 2020 after a long gap of 13 years and in the ongoing season, they made it to the quarterfinals after notching the highest point tally of 18 with three wins on the trot. Arun Lal represented the Indian national men’s cricket team in 16 Test matches and 13 ODIs between 1982 and 1989.

