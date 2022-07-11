Former New Zealand captain Barry Sinclair dies at 85

Barry Sinclair, the former New Zealand cricketer, has passed away at the age of 85. Sinclair, who captained New Zealand in three Test matches, was the third player from the country to score 1000 runs after Bert Sutcliffe and John R Reid.Sinclair played 21 Tests between 1963 and 1968, scoring 1148 runs.

He also struck three centuries - one apiece against South Africa, Pakistan and England. Sinclair featured in a total of 118 first-class games, scoring 6114 runs with six hundreds and 38 fifties. Sinclair was involved with the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, becoming the inaugural patron in 2008-09.We were all very sad to hear of Barry's passing this morning. We have been blessed to have him involved with the NZCPA for so many years," Heath Mills, NZCPA Chief Executive said. "Barry was one of the first past players to sign up to our organisation and loved being involved and helping the current players achieve a better environment in the game. We are going to miss him greatly."

