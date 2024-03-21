Former Pakistan captain Javeria Khan draws curtains on 15-year international cricketing career

Lahore [Pakistan], March 21 : Former Pakistan captain Javeria Khan on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket, 15 years after making her ODI debut in 2008.

She bowed out after playing 228 international matches and 4,903 runs, which included two centuries and 25 half-centuries. She also bagged 28 international wickets.

"Javeria is currently listed as the second leading run scorer in ODIs and T20Is for the Pakistan women's team and is the only women's cricketer from Pakistan to have scored over 2,000 runs in each format besides Bismah Maroof," a statement from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

She was featured in four 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) and all eight T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023) held since its inception.

Javeria was a part of Pakistan's women's team squad that bagged the gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games held in China and South Korea, respectively. She led Pakistan in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is. Among the 16 T20Is, she captained the side in two editions (2018 and 2020) of ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

"I want to call it a day and announce my retirement, however, I will be available for league cricket. I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, the Pakistan Cricket Board, my department ZTBL for their support and guidance at each step, and my fans whose appreciation was instrumental in bringing out the best in me," Javeria Khan said in an official statement by PCB.

"I have been blessed to hold Pakistan's flag globally," she added.

"On behalf of the PCB and all cricket fans, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Javeria Khan for her invaluable contributions to women's cricket in Pakistan," the head of women's cricket, Tania Mallick said.

"Her glittering records with the bat speak for themselves and I am confident that her illustrious career will inspire many girls in the country to not just take up this sport but also excel at it across many years," Mallick added.

"As Javeria announces her retirement, we reflect on her remarkable career and the services she has rendered for Pakistan cricket. We thank her for her untiring commitment and wish her all the success in her future endeavours," the head of women's cricket said.

