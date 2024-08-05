Former RCB Star Dinesh Karthik Named Brand Ambassador for SA20 League

The SA20 league announced on Monday, August 5, that Dinesh Karthik will join as the new league ambassador. Karthik will work alongside former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers to promote the expanding league.

"Extremely excited to be announced as the Brand Ambassador for #BetwaySA20, Looking forward to the tournament," Dinesh Karthik wrote on X.

Extremely excited to be announced as the Brand Ambassador for #BetwaySA20, Looking forward to the tournament https://t.co/8hRJjCSlbG — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 5, 2024

The 2025 season of the SA20 league is scheduled to run from January 9 to February 8.

Karthik retired from professional cricket after the IPL 2024 season and has since taken up a role as a batting mentor with RCB for IPL 2025. He continues his work as a commentator and will now extend his involvement to the SA20 league. Karthik, who has played 257 IPL matches, is tied with Rohit Sharma for the second-highest number of appearances, just behind MS Dhoni’s record of 264.