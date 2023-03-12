Former South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk to retire from international cricket

Former South African captain and all-rounder Dane van Niekerk is likely to announce her retirement from international cricket, as per a ESPNCricinfo report. The all-rounder is currently in India, playing in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).Van Niekerk didn't play for South Africa since injuring her ankle in a freak accident at the start of 2022, forcing her to miss the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. She wasn't included in the T20 World Cup that recently took place in South Africa, missing out due to not meeting the fitness benchmark for selection. She missed the fitness mark by 18 seconds, with Sune Luus captaining the team in the T20 World Cup where South Africa reached their maiden final before losing to Australia.

Van Niekerk had led South Africa in 50 ODIs and 30 T20Is, with the team winning 29 and 15 games respectively under her captaincy. She also featured in the Test match against India which was played in Mysore. She scored 2175 runs in 107 ODIs since making her debut in 2009, along with 138 wickets. In T20Is, van Niekerk represented South Africa in 86 matches, scoring 1877 runs and picked up 65 wickets. Marizanne Kapp, van Niekerk's wife, later said it was heartbreaking and felt like she herself was retiring. "Sometimes it feels like I am the one who's retiring, just so heartbreaking. We've grown up in this South Africa team. It was difficult to hear her decision. But she seems in a better place mentally now, and that's what matters," Kapp told the official broadcaster following Delhi Capitals' victory over Gujarat Giants in the WPL. Van Niekerk, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, was seen in the stands cheering for Kapp who bagged a five-wicket haul against the Giants.