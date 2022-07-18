Former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin retires from international cricket

Former West Indies captain and wicketkeeper-batter, Denesh Ramdin, has announced his retirement from international cricket. He will however continue to play franchise cricket.Ramdin finishes with 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is, and scored four Test hundreds and 2 ODI hundreds. He also led his team across formats before being replaced by Jason Holder in 2015."It is with great pleasure that I announce my retirement from international cricket," Ramdin wrote on Instagram. "The past 14 years have been a dream come true. I fulfilled my childhood dreams by playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies. My career afforded me the opportunity to see the world, make friends from different cultures and still be able to appreciate where I came from.

"Even though I am announcing my retirement from international cricket, I am not retiring from professional cricket. I will still be playing franchise cricket around the world..." Ramdin added.Ramdin last played an international match in December 2019, it being a T20I against India in Hyderabad. His Test career effectively came to an end much earlier in January 2016. It came on the back of a poor tour of Australia which saw the visitors lose 2-0.Ramdin led West Indies in 17 matches, including 13 Tests but the wicketkeeper-batter did not find a lot of success as captain. A solid gloveman and a dependable batter, Ramdin scored 2898 runs in Test cricket and 2,200 ODI runs. He scored 636 runs in 71 T20Is.

