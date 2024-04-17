Former Windies skipper Courtney Walsh joins Zimbabwe women's team as consultant

New Delhi [India], April 17 : Former West Indies skipper Courtney Walsh has joined Zimbabwe women's team as a consultant.

Walsh's appointment comes as the women's side prepares for the qualifying round of the Women's T20 World Cup, which will take place in September-October this year.

The former West Indies cricketer is currently with the Zimbabwe women's team in the UAE, where they will take part in the qualifying round matches for the Women's T20 World Cup.

The qualifying round will kick off on April 25, where they will play the qualifying round of the tournament. Zimbabwe have never taken part in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Zimbawe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said that they are "fortunate and privileged" to include Walsh in the women's side team management.

"We count ourselves fortunate and privileged to be able to bring in Courtney as a technical consultant for our campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi. He is one of the world's greatest cricketers and we believe his experience at the highest level of the women's game in particular will boost our chances of securing one of the two spots up for grabs at the main global showpiece later in the year," Makoni was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Caribbean will be assisting head coach Walter Chawaguta in the upcoming matches. Earlier, Walsh was the head coach of the West Indies women's team and helped his side reach the Women's ODI World Cup in 2022.

Zimbabwe have been placed in Group B of the qualifying round of the ICC event along with Ireland, Netherlands, UAE and Vanuatu. Meanwhile, Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Thailand, Scotland, Uganda and USA.

