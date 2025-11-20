Four young talents selected for U-19 Asia Cup Qualifier squad

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Indo-Sharjah cricket received a major boost as four young prospects from MSYTCA and CricketAAA's structured development pathway earned selection for the upcoming 2025 ACC Men's U-19 Premier Cup, to be held in the UAE from November 19 to 29, as per a release.

This 11-day, 50-over Premier Cup serves as the official qualification tournament for the 2025 U-19 Asia Cup, scheduled for early December. While the number of participating teams and qualification slots is yet to be formally announced, excitement within the local cricketing community is palpable.

At the heart of this proud moment are four standout performers, Noorullah Ayobi (Sharjah), Naseem Kan (Sharjah), and MSYTCA's talented pair, Udish Suri and Saleh Amin.

Their selection reflects not only their individual consistency and discipline but also the strength of MSYTCA's growing grassroots ecosystem, which is closely supported by Indo-Sharjah cricket and CricketAAA.

Youngster Noorullah Ayobi, thrilled after hearing his name in the squad, shared a heartfelt moment: "I've always loved watching Shreyas Iyer bat, the way he plays gives me so much confidence. Getting selected motivates me to work even harder and make everyone proud," as quoted from a release.

MSYTCA head coach Asadullah Khan, former Afghanistan coach and selector, praised the boys' determination, "Our U-19 boys are showing the hunger and maturity needed at this level. They've trained with discipline, handled pressure well, and this selection is the result of their daily hard work. We believe they can go a long way."

1996 World Cup player and Founder of the Gulf Cup, Shahzad Altaf, also applauded the achievement, highlighting Sharjah's rich cricketing culture, "These youngsters remind me of players like Ben Stokes fearless and ready to take responsibility. We have big teams coming in this season from British School Delhi, Spectrum Cricket Academy, South Africa, and New Zealand and such exposure is invaluable. I'm excited to see how far these boys can go."

The Gulf Cup has previously featured top performers such as Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Matthew Potts, and Vriitya Aravinda, making it a prestigious platform that continues to shape emerging talent.

This selection marks a proud milestone for MSYTCA, Indo-Sharjah cricket, and CricketAAA, as they continue to nurture future stars through structured coaching and world-class mentoring. As Sharjah prepares to host the region's best young cricketers, all eyes will be on this promising quartet aiming for a spot in the U-19 Asia Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor