New Delhi [India], October 27 : The 2024/25 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) kicked off with an exciting first day, featuring standout performances and surprising debuts. Among the highlights was France's Ines Mckeon, who made her mark in the WBBL.

According to Wisden, Caoimhe Bray, a promising all-rounder for the Sydney Sixers, stole the spotlight with a memorable debut. At just 15 years old, Bray is already on the radar as a football prospect, having represented Australia at the U17 level as a goalkeeper.

In her first match, she showcased her cricketing skills by dismissing West Indies legend Deandra Dottin with a precise yorker. Bray also contributed with the bat, finishing off a challenging chase with a quick-fire 12 runs off just five balls.

The Sixers' innings was anchored by Ellyse Perry, who delivered a stunning performance, scoring 81 runs off 38 balls. With her efforts, the Sixers successfully chased down the Renegades' total of 179, securing victory with six balls to spare. Sarah Bryce from Scotland played a crucial role in the chase as well, remaining unbeaten on 36 runs alongside Bray.

The day also featured a tense encounter between the Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars. Despite scoring only 122 runs, the Scorchers managed to clinch a narrow 13-run victory.

Teenage bowler Chloe Ainsworth was pivotal for the Scorchers, claiming two important wickets, including that of former Australia captain Meg Lanning. Leg-spinner Alana King further tightened the screws, taking 3 wickets for just 20 runs.

In the Stars' innings, 17-year-old Ines Mckeon emerged as the standout performer, scoring 50 runs from the team's total of 109. This remarkable innings included five fours and two sixes, with her second six showcasing her power as it cleared the boundary comfortably.

Mckeon is no stranger to international cricket; she has represented Australia at the U19 level earlier this year in a tri-series against Sri Lanka and England. Additionally, she has played for France in 16 T20Is throughout 2023, highlighting her versatility and talent on the international stage. Notable achievements in her career include a half-century against Scotland and an impressive 94 runs against Sweden. Although born in Australia, Mckeon remains eligible to represent the country due to France's status as an Associate nation.

The opening day of the WBBL not only set the stage for thrilling matches but also spotlighted young talents like Mckeon, indicating an exciting season ahead in women's cricket.

