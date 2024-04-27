Fraser McGurk shines with explosive 84, Delhi Capitals score mammoth 257/4 against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Explosive knocks by Delhi Capitals (DC) batters Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope guided the team to a mammoth total of 257/4 against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday.

Put to bat first by the MI skipper, DC openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel started attacking the bowlers from the first ball at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The hosts completed fifty runs in 2.4 overs as Fraser-McGurk slammed a boundary on the bowling of Nuwan Thushara.

Fraser-McGurk completed the third fifty of his IPL career as he smashed a six on the bowling of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the fourth over.

McGurk and Porel completed their 100-run partnership in just 6.4 overs as the latter hit a six on the bowling of Pandya.

Mumbai Indians took the first wicket in the eighth over as Chawla dismissed the young Australian batter. Fraser-McGurk was dismissed after he played a magnificent innings of 84 runs in just 27 balls which was laced with 11 boundaries and six maximums with a strike rate of 311.11.

After McGurk's wicket, right-hand batter Shai Hope came to bat. The partnership lasted for just 13 runs as Porel was dismissed after scoring 36 runs in 27 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

After Porel's dismissal, the Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant came out to bat with Hope. Both batters put on a partnership of 53 runs before Hope was sent back to the pavilion after he played a cameo of 41 from just 17 balls which included five sixes.

Tristan Stubbs came out to bat in the middle along with Pant. Both batters put a 35 runs before Pant was dismissed on 29.

Stubbs played an unbeaten knock of 48 runs with the help of six fours and two sixes.

For the visitors, one wicket each was snapped by Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, and Mohammad Nabi.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 257/4 in 20 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 84, Tristan Stubbs 48*, Mohammad Nabi 1/20) vs Mumbai Indians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor