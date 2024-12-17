Fresh injury concern for Australia as Hazlewood likely sidelined for series

Melbourne [Australia], December 17 : Australia's bid for Test series victory against India has taken a blow with experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood likely to miss the rest of the series with a calf injury, according to Cricket Australia.

Hazlewood bowled just one over during the first session on Tuesday after reporting a calf issue in the warm-up, before being taken from the field due for further assessments, as per ICC.

A replacement for Hazlewood is yet to be named.

"Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane," Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement as quoted by ICC.

"He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series," added the statement.

The 33-year-old had only just returned from a side issue that forced him to miss Australia's 10-wicket victory in Adelaide, with fellow pacer Scott Boland making way for the crucial third Test of the series at the Gabba as both teams press for a place in next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

In the first Test at Perth, Hazlewood had taken five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Boland will likely take Hazlewood's spot in Australia's playing eleven for the fourth Test, held at the MCG.

Australia and India are locked at 1-1 in the five-match series, with both teams still to this point in the running for a World Test Championship Final spot, to be played at Lord's in June 2025.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, Hazlewood is the fifth-highest run-getter, with 57 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.68 and best bowling figures of 5/31. He has taken three five-wicket hauls in this cycle.

