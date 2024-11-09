From Jurel's inclusion to Aussie opening conundrum, key questions emerging after India A-Australia A series

Melbourne [Australia], November 9 : The Australia A-India A two-match unofficial Test match series came to an end on Saturday with the hosts securing a six-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The series involving some aspirants for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy across both the sides, has solved and presented many selection-related questions for the senior teams throughout these two matches.

The first match at Mackay was won by Australia A by seven wickets, followed by another six wicket win at the MCG. With both India and Australia senior teams aiming to finalise their team combination and orders ahead of the first Test at Perth from November 22 onwards, here is a look at several important questions that have emerged out of the series:

-India's opening headache continues, who will take Rohit Sharma's place?

With Indian skipper Rohit unlikely to play the Perth Test due to personal reasons, a huge void has been left at the top. Bengal first-class cricket star Abhimanyu Easwaran, included in the squad as a backup opener, was a favourite to take Rohit's place, but his scores of 7, 12, 0 and 17 might have just ruled him out of an international debut on Australian soil.

KL Rahul, playing in middle-order for a long while now across Tests and ODIs, was another candidate for opening. But his outing in the second unofficial Test was poor. He scored four and 10 across both innings and his dismissal to a bamboozling delivery from Corey Rocchiccioli sparked a meme fest on the internet and concerns over his batting form and confidence.

Sai Sudarshan and Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 103 and 88 in the second innings of the first match, are not in the Indian BGT squad as of now.

Another contender is Shubman Gill, but he has done pretty well for himself batting at number three since last year after inconsistent numbers at the top. In 14 Tests as India's number three, Gill has scored 926 runs at an average of 42.09, with three centuries and fifties each in 25 innings and the best score of 119*.

-Race for Usman Khawaja's opening partner comes down to McSweeney and Harris

Australia is also searching for an opening partner for Khawaja, as Smith has slid back to his number four position after mixed outing as an opener following David Warner's retirement. There were four candidates for this opening slot ahead of the series: Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Nathan McSweeney, as per Wisden.

Konstas failed in the first match, scoring just 0 and 16. While he could score just three in the first innings of the second match, he made a match-winning 73* during a tense run-chase of 168 runs. So far in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, Konstas has emerged as the leading run-getter with 452 runs in six innings at an average of 90.40, including two centuries and a fifty.

Harris, a domestic cricket veteran, was also in contention. He scored 127 runs across four innings at an average of over 31, with one half-century, a knock of 74 in the MCG match. His other scores in the series are: 17, 36 and 0. Notably, his 13-year first-class experience and 14-match long Test experience for Australia could work in his favour. Harris has scored 607 runs in 26 innings for Australia, with a poor average of 25.29 and three fifties. In the Shield cricket this season, Harris has made 237 runs in two matches and four innings with a century and fifty each, averaging 59.25.

McSweeney appears to be the strongest candidate for the opening spot, top-scoring in each inning of the first match, making 39 and 88* respectively. However, in the next match, his returns were, 14 and 25 runs in both innings. He top-scored in the series with 166 runs in four innings. Notably, in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, he has scored 291 runs in four innings with a century and two fifties to his name.

Bancroft was poor in both matches, scoring just 19 runs in four innings with best score of 16. His Shield cricket returns have been shambolic so far, scoring just 10 runs in four innings across two matches.

-Dhruv Jurel for first Perth Test?

Several big international/domestic names such as KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Easwaran failed in this series. However, a 23-year-old Dhruv Jurel proved to be India's crisis man in the second game, scoring 80 and 68 coming on the crease at 11-4 in the first innings and 44-4 in the second.

Jurel's steely composure stood out in the match. Also, his versatility as an Indian Premier League (IPL) to a reliable Test batter who can occupy the crease for long makes him a long-term asset. His skill behind the stumps could also reduce Rishabh Pant's workload and get the superstar left-hander play as a specialist batter in the Perth Test.

In three Tests played for India, Jurel has scored 190 runs in four innings at an average of 63.33, with a best score of 90. He often played valuable knocks under pressure during the England Test series earlier this year, which kickstarted his Indian journey.

The youngster has solid first-class numbers, with 1,223 runs in 21 matches and 28 innings at an average of 48.92, with a century and nine fifties. His best score is 249. While he can play in the middle-order, he has also opened in first-class cricket. In the 2022 Ranji Trophy, Jurel scored 429 runs in seven innings as an opener, averaging 71.50, with a double century and fifty to his name.

-Prasidh Krishna for Perth as a support to Jasprit Bumrah?

The lanky, young pacer has finally delivered a statement with some fantastic performances in the series. He could be the one who offers support to pace spearhead Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in Perth.

With ten wickets in four matches and innings-wise returns of 3-59 & 1-27 and 4-50 & 2-37, Prasidh has numbers to back up his chances of featuring in playing eleven for the Perth Test. Prasidh's Test career started with a horrific tour to South Africa last year, in which he could just pick up two wickets in two games. After a series of injuries, he also looked at his best, fitness wise.

-Have Australia found a Cameron Green replacement?

Australia's home season faced a heavy blow after young all-rounder Green was ruled out of it due to a back surgery to ease his recurring injury issues. Smith's poor performance as an opener and a vacancy at number four resulted in the Aussie superstar moving back to number four. But now, Australia is not only in search of an opener, but a genuine all-round option.

Smith will miss Green's services as a bowler who would ease the workload of the superstar quartet of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon for the Test season.

Also, another all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, has not bowled consistently in Tests as of late and would be coming to BGT after a period of paternity leave.

Beau Webster could be the choice to replace Green. In the second match, Beau took 3-19 & 3-49 with the ball and played knocks of 61 and 46. Webster also made a century in this season's first Sheffield Shield Game.

With a decade-long first-class experience, 5,145 runs, an average of 37.55, 12 centuries and 142 wickets, Beau looks ready to take Green's place and join the roster of seriously talented Australian men's team all-rounders for years to come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor