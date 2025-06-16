From KL Rahul to Jadeja, milestones lined up for several Indian stars ahead of England Tests

New Delhi [India], June 16 : India's tour to England is all set to be a special one for the fans. While getting over the Test retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will no doubt be a massive emotional task, there is still plenty to watch out for as milestones are lined up for several Indian stars to complete and the only way to get to them is to: Play out of their skins and make history.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

Starting with skipper Shubman Gill, the newly-appointed leader of Indian cricket's next generation, he needs 107 runs for 2,000 Test runs. In 32 Tests so far, Gill has made 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, with five centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 128. While he would most likely get there, Gill has a poor record in England, with just 88 runs made in six innings across three matches.

Another youngster, 23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, is 202 runs away from 2,000 Test runs as well, having made 1,798 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 52.88, with a healthy strike rate of above 65. He has scored four centuries and 10 fifties, with a best score of 214*.

Despite mixed outings in practice matches for India A so far, with just one fifty in four innings, fans would expect Jaiswal to take on the new-look England pace attack led by Chris Woakes, as he has a fine record against them.

Having scored a whopping 712 runs with two double centuries and three fifties in the home series against England last year and taking legendary James Anderson to the cleaners, the young and inexperienced English attack of Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, and Jamie Overton could be a cakewalk for Jaiswal. The youngster is high on confidence after a 391-run outing in Australia, which included a century and two fifties.

He is also 464 runs away from 3,000 international runs, having a fine run in Tests and T20Is. In 43 international matches and 59 innings, Jaiswal has scored 2,536 runs at an average of 46.10, with five centuries and 15 fifties.

Also, KL Rahul, now the senior-most batter in the squad, is 435 runs away from 9,000 international runs. Having displayed fine form across all formats and seemingly re-gaining the confidence and intent that made him a fan favourite, KL would aim to have a career-defining series in England. KL losing form as the series progresses is a real thing, but he would like to have consistent runs this time. He has already given promising signs with scores of 116 and 51 against England Lions in his sole practice match appearance, displaying his trademark technical brilliance and assured presence on the crease.

In 215 international appearances and 248 innings, KL has scored 8,565 runs at an average of 39.10. He has scored a total of 17 centuries and 57 fifties, with the best score of 199. Though numbers are nowhere bad, these do not truly do justice to his silky-smooth strokeplay, undeniable talent and technical correctness.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who had a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) except for a century in the final league stage match and just a decent Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 255 runs and a fifty in nine innings, would be aiming to deliver his counter-attacking game to the fullest against England. He is just 52 runs away from 3,000 Test runs.

In 43 Tests so far, Pant has made 2,948 runs in 75 innings at an average of 42.11, with an astonishing strike rate of 73.62. He has scored six centuries, with two of them in England and 15 fifties, with a best score of 159*. Having emerged as one of India's most trusted names in overseas conditions, Pant would be raring to play his natural game, though with some caution as he is the vice-captain of the team.

The Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, is just 309 runs away from 7,000 international runs. In the absence of Rohit and Virat, he, along with Rahul and Pant, will be the spine of this young batting line-up. In 358 international matches, he has made 6,691 runs in 296 innings at an average of 32.32, with four centuries and 35 fifties. His best score is 175*. Having delivered a century in England before on the last tour, the 36-year-old has it in him to touch the milestone if given a chance to bat consistently.

Lastly, India's pace workhorse, Mohammed Siraj, an underrated contributor to team's overseas success, is 15 scalps away from 200 international wickets, having taken 185 scalps in 96 matches at an average of 28.28 and best figures of 6/15. Having 27 wickets in 11 matches in England, Siraj could get to these numbers within this series.

The first Test of the series will kickstart from Leeds at June 20.

