Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 29 : Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was in all praise of England's leg break Adil Rashid for the peach of a delivery he produced to dismiss in-form Tilak Varma during the third T20I in Rajkot.

In the 172-run chase, the hosts were sweating for runs after losing the top order in a flurry. Tilak and Hardik Pandya tried to steer India's innings towards safety.

After producing a thunderbolt to zap the ball past the boundary line in Liam Livingstone's over, Tilak once again threatened to take the game away from England.

On the final delivery of the eighth over, Rashid let loose a ripper from his fingers to bamboozle the young southpaw. The veteran ball tweaker tossed up on a length just outside off. Tilak took a step back to create room for himself.

But the ball swirled in the air, gripped once it touched the surface, turned sharply into him to beat the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. With a fist pump in the air, Rashid celebrated a game-changing dismissal.

"Absolute seed. Scrambled seam and serious side spin. Top bowling Adil Rashid," Ashwin wrote on X while complementing Rashid.

This was the first dismissal for Tilak in five innings in the T20Is. With his rollicking performances, he churned out 336 runs between his last two dismissals.

With the hero in Chennai returning to the dressing room, India's chances of seeing off the chase dimmed. With the England team relentlessly attacking a beleaguered Indian side, the hosts soon slumped to 85/5 after Washington Sundar's dismissal.

After the departure of Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel on the field, the Suryakumar-led side was bereft of power-hitters. The required run rate soared to new heights with each passing over as India eventually settled for a 26-run defeat.

As India missed a chance to secure the series in the third T20I, the Men in Blue will have a second opportunity to settle the affair. With the series stuck at 2-1, India can still take an unassailable lead if they beat the Three Lions on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor