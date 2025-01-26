"From the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean...": Cricket fraternity extends wishes on 76th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Various members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to extend their Republic Day wishes on Sunday.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted on X how the strength of the nation lies in its diversity, from " the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from vibrant cities to serene villages."

"From the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from vibrant cities to serene villages, our strength lies in our diversity. Proud to be a citizen of this incredible country, our home...India. Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind!," Tendulkar said on X.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1883391772841382280

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also took to Instagram, extending the Republic Day wishes to all.

"Happy 76th Republic Day," said the caption of Shah's post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFRgSTuyNHs/?hl=en

India's T20 World Cup winning skipper Rohit Sharma wished everyone a happy Republic Day, posting a snapshot from the memorable victory parade last year in Mumbai after India's ICC trophy broke after 11 years with the T20 WC title win.

https://x.com/ImRo45/status/1883387532525834480

India's T20 captain and 'Mr 360' batter Suryakumar Yadav, expressing his pride in being a part of a "rich, vibrant and beautiful" nation like India, posted an Instagram story. His story had a picture from India's T20 WC win parade in Mumbai.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, a player with Indian roots, also wished India a very happy Republic Day on his Instagram.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted an Instagram story, urging people to take a moment to "reflect on the progressive spirit of the nation".

Indian middle-order batter KL Rahul also took to X, posting, "Celebrating the spirit of freedom and unity. Happy Republic Day to all."

https://x.com/klrahul/status/1883362745955074111

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also took to X, hoping that "may the tricolour keep flying high".

"May the tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day to all," posted Pant.

https://x.com/RishabhPant17/status/1883433471030477230

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also took to Instagram and posted, "On this Republic Day, let's salute the symphony of our diverse cultures. United in spirit, we stand tall as proud Indians, celebrating the beauty of our nation. #jaihind #vandematram."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFRuJ93IW0y/?hl=en

Indian batter Tilak Varma, who played a match-winning 72* against England in second T20I yesterday, also posted, "Proud every time I get to play for India Happy Republic Day."

https://x.com/TilakV9/status/1883402842930917792

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, people across the country are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. The atmosphere is vibrant as the entire country comes together to honor its democratic values and the importance of the Constitution.

