From upset to uplift: Lucy Hamilton rallies Australia U19 team for World Cup title push

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 30 : Australia captain Lucy Hamilton believes her team's unexpected defeat to Sri Lanka in their final Super Six match in Bangi on Wednesday could serve as a turning point, inspiring them to go all the way at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, according to International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Aussies (Australia) had already booked their place in the semi-finals of the U19 T20 World Cup prior to the match against Sri Lanka, but were undone by spin and failed to chase down 100 for victory as they lost their unbeaten status at the tournament.

Australia will need an improved performance when they face South Africa in a knockout semi-final in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, and Hamilton thinks her side can bounce back quickly from the loss to Sri Lanka and perform well against the Proteas at Bayuemas Oval.

"I think today was a really good day for just bring us down to earth and reiterate that its a really tight competition," Hamilton said after the loss, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

"All the girls are really excited and looking forward to getting out there and playing the semi-final," she added.

"We will take a lot from todays game knowing other teams have a lot of spinners as well so just adapting to those conditions quicker," she said.

Australia's bowlers did well to restrict Sri Lanka to just 99/8 with that bat, but the Aussies' high-profile top-order failed to cope with the slow conditions in Malaysia as the opposition spinners claimed all seven wickets available as the run chase was kept to 87/8.

It means Australia will enter the knockout stages of the event without any of their batters having scored a half-century and talented 15-year-old all-rounder Caoimhe Bray is the only member of the side to feature in the top 10 run-scorers at the tournament.

Hamilton, who is featuring at her second U19 T20 World Cup, thinks Australia's batters learnt a lot from the loss to Sri Lanka and is backing them to perform well against the Proteas (South Africa).

"The girls are disappointed with the loss, but credit to Sri Lanka as they played really well and we got beaten with our batting," Hamilton said.

"I thought we bowled really well and put a lot of pressure on them, but just didn't carry it on with the bat," she noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor