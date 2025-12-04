From World Cup Triumph to RCB’s Historic IPL Win: India’s Biggest Sporting Highs of 2025

India’s sporting calendar in 2025 was packed with major cricket tournaments, IPL milestones and growing interest in kabaddi and women’s cricket. The year saw landmark wins and performances that captured nationwide attention.

India vs England

England toured India in early 2025 for a full series. India controlled the home leg with strong wins in white-ball formats. Later in the year, the away Test series drew heavy interest, especially after the fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a rare tie. India’s early series wins at home lifted fan morale and strengthened their position in the ICC rankings.

India vs Australia

India and Australia met several times in 2025 across formats. The most important clash was the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in March. India won by four wickets and moved into the final. The result became one of the most celebrated cricket moments of the year in India.

India vs West Indies

West Indies visited India in October for two Tests. India won both matches with ease and earned crucial World Test Championship points.

India vs Pakistan

Although bilateral cricket remains rare, any potential clash in ICC events stays in the spotlight. The build-up to such games and the rivalry itself kept fans engaged throughout the year. Even discussions about a possible meeting drew strong attention on social media.

India vs New Zealand

India met New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. India chased the target and won by four wickets. Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning 76 and earned Player of the Match. The win gave India their third Champions Trophy title and marked one of the nation’s biggest sporting highs of 2025.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (IPL Eliminator)

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the Eliminator on May 30. The match trended across India due to its must-win nature. Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow and Suryakumar Yadav played key roles in the victory.

RCB vs Punjab Kings (IPL Final)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings in the IPL final to claim their first title. It was a historic moment and ended an 18-year wait for the franchise’s supporters. The win became one of the biggest sports stories of 2025.

India vs South Africa

South Africa visited India for Tests and ODIs at the end of the year. India lost the Test series which led to debate about team plans and consistency. The ODI series brought relief for fans as Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored hundreds in the second match. The ser

Indian Premier League 2025

The 18th edition of the IPL ended in June with RCB lifting their maiden title after beating Punjab Kings in the final. It became one of the biggest sporting headlines of the year due to the team’s long wait for the trophy.

Asia Cup 2025

India won the Asia Cup in the UAE in September. They beat Pakistan in a tense final to claim their ninth title. Young players such as Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav played key roles in the win.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India remained unbeaten through the tournament and claimed the title by beating New Zealand in the final. It was India’s third Champions Trophy win and their second straight ICC trophy after the 2024 T20 World Cup. The win saw wide celebration across India. National leaders also praised the team.

Pro Kabaddi League

The growth of kabaddi continued in 2025. The Haryana Steelers’ title win in late 2024 kept the sport in the spotlight. High-intensity matches and rising viewership showed kabaddi’s growing footprint across India.

Women’s Cricket World Cup

The 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup became a landmark event for India as the host nation and as champions. The success of players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur made them some of the most searched female athletes of the year.

Other Global Events

Wimbledon drew attention for the performance of Indian players, though the main results were dominated by international athletes. Events like the FIFA Club World Cup, Pakistan Super League, Nations League and Major League Cricket had limited impact on Indian sports trends compared to cricket and IPL events.