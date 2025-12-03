"Full-frontal assault is an insult to the intelligence of players, public": Greg Chappel on Bazbal

Sydney [Australia], December 3 : Former Australian Test captain Greg Chappell argues that the Ben Stokes-led England should keep the bold Bazball mindset but should improve its execution in order to achieve the desired results in Tests.

England faced a heavy eight-wicket defeat against Australia in Perth in the first Test of the Ashes. While they scored with the run rate of 5.24 in the first innings and 4.73 in the second, they could only manage the totals of 172 and 164, respectively.

Writing in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappel said the Bazball philosophy is powerful but can become reckless without discipline and basic fundamentals. He said England don't need a major change but a smarter application, as abandoning Bazball now would play into Australia's hands by showing they've unsettled England and would likely lead to defeat.

"The mindset behind Bazball - to play bold, positive, and exciting cricket - need not change. It is the fuel that powers this England team. However, as the harsh realities of the first Test defeat have shown, the execution must evolve. The exhilarating promise of the philosophy can become a reckless gamble if not tempered by discipline and a respect for the fundamentals," Chappell wrote in the column.

"The adjustments England must make are simple, yet profound. There is no need for an overhaul of the team's core identity. In fact, to change tack now would suit the Australians, as it would show that they have got inside their heads and would probably lead to certain defeat," he added.

Chappel said that while he admires positive cricket, a "full-frontal assault" approach is insult to the intelligence of the players and the public alike. He noted that Bazball as an approach should be adopted when the situation and the conditions allow.

"I am a fervent admirer of positive cricket and champion it at every opportunity. But the concept of a full-frontal assault as an invariant, all-weather game plan is an insult to the intelligence of the players and the public. Bazball is a concept that should be applied when the situation and conditions allow, not a rigid dogma that demands the same action regardless of the circumstances," Chappel said.

With the second Ashes Test, a pink-ball fixture, slated to be played at The Gabba, Brisbane, Chappel is of the view that England needed to identify that while the intent is to score runs, the method needs to be disciplined and calculated.

"Somewhere on the journey between Perth and Brisbane, the England batters required an honest conversation. They needed to recognise that while the intent is to score, the method requires more discipline and calculated aggression," he said.

He said Bazball will only work if England show respect for the Australian bowlers, conditions, and game situationbatters must be smart about when to attack and when to defend or leave the ball.

"For Bazball to flourish, the England players must demonstrate a deep respect for the Australian bowlers, the conditions, and the match situation. Every batter would love to be able to attack every ball. But success lies in being judicious - knowing precisely which balls to attack and which ones to defend or leave."

