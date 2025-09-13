New Delhi [India], September 13 : The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body of 36 affiliated associations representing scores of workers and technicians from the Media & Entertainment Industry, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge him to stop the telecast of the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, calling the match's telecasting an "affront to the memory of our martyrs and an insensitivity to the grief of their families."

The clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, usually a highly-anticipated contest during Asia Cup/ICC events due to no bilateral series being played between both nations after 2013 due to strained political relations, has met with immense opposition this time from political front and fans alike following the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and Indian Armed Forces' consequent launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror. The match will take place in Dubai on Sunday.

In their letter to PM Modi, FWICE said, "We, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body of 36 affiliated associations representing scores of workers and technicians from the Media & Entertainment Industry, wish to place before you a matter of utmost sensitivity and concern."

"India has been enduring a continuing series of terror attacks carried out and sponsored from across the border by Pakistan. These acts of violence have caused irreparable loss to our nation and have left behind countless grieving families. The Pulwama attack of February 2019, in which 40 brave CRPF personnel lost their lives in a suicide bombing carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, continues to remain a painful wound in the heart of every Indian. More recently, the brutal Pahalgam attack of April 2025, in which 26 innocent civilians, including women and children, were massacred in cold blood in Jammu & Kashmir, has once again shaken the conscience of the nation," the letter added.

The letter representing the sentiments of the body also noted that behind every martyr and innocent victims "are mourning familieswidows, parents, and childrenwhose lives have been forever shattered. The sacrifices made by our soldiers and the tears of our citizens cannot and must not be forgotten or overlooked."

FWICE stated that in the current context, the proposed telecast of the marquee clash has "deeply disturbed many sections of society, including our federation and its members."

"We strongly feel that allowing such a telecast at this time would be seen as an affront to the memory of our martyrs and an insensitivity to the grief of their families. It would also send a confusing message of normalcy with a country that continues to sponsor violence against our people," he added.

FWICE also noted that in past, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued directives to them advising the Indian media and entertainment industry "not to engage in any form of cooperation with Pakistan or Pakistani artists".

"In our considered view, telecasting a cricket match against Pakistan runs contrary to the spirit of these directives and the collective national sentiment," added the letter.

FWICE said that it firmly believes that the "honour of our nation and the sacrifices of our martyrs must always take precedence over entertainment and commercial considerations."

"We therefore humbly appeal to your good office to kindly intervene and ensure that the proposed IndiaPakistan cricket match is not permitted to be telecast in India. Such a decision will uphold the dignity of our soldiers and victims of terror, and will reflect the nation's resolve to stand united against all forms of terrorism. We submit this representation with utmost respect and trust that under your visionary leadership, the sentiments of millions of Indians will be protected and honoured," concluded FWICE's letter.

India kick-started their campaign with a nine-wicket win over UAE, while Pakistan secured a 93-run win over Oman on Friday.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

