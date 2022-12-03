Galle Gladiators owners elated about third season of Lanka Premier League

Galle, Dec 3 The runners-up of the last two editions of the Lanka Premier League Galle Gladiators will see their owner Nadeem Omar and co-owner Aziz Kassamali continue with the team for the third year in a row. The third edition of the Lanka Premier League will begin on December 6, 2022, in Hambantota, while the final will take place in Colombo on December 23.

Galle Gladiators will play the first match of the tournament against defending champions Jaffna Kings. The first round of the tournament, which will consist of 20 games will be played in Hambantota before it moves to Kandy and then Colombo. The final-round games will also be played at the RPICS in Colombo.

Nadeem Omar and Aziz Kassamali are present with the team since the first edition of the tournament. They want to take the team to new heights and win the trophy this time around.

"We are delighted to extend the ownership of the Galle Gladiators for the third year in a row. The appetite for cricket in Sri Lanka is huge and we love the passion and energy of the fans in the country. Our cricket team has been working really hard for the past two years and we will do everything to reach the final and win the trophy this year," commented Nadeem Omar, owner of Galle Gladiators.

The co-owner of Galle Gladiators Aziz Kassamali echoed the sentiments of Nadeem Omar and stated that they want to bring smiles to the faces of cricket fans in Sri Lanka.

He said, "Our team did well in the last two seasons as they reached the final of the tournament. We want to pass that hurdle this year and win the trophy. We also want to entertain cricket fans in Sri Lanka and bring smiles to their faces in this tough year as this island country is our second home."

Lanka Premier League 2022, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic tournament, with an international flavour, will consist of 24 games and will see the participation of the topmost domestic and international cricketers. A lot of them will play for Galle Gladiators.

"Galle Gladiators has been one of the top teams in the Lanka Premier League. They have reached the final of the tournament in the last two editions and I am sure they will play wonderful, entertaining cricket in the upcoming season as well. Nadeem Omar and Aziz Kassamali have done great work with the team and I am happy that they have decided to extend their relationship with the team and Lanka Premier League."

"We always want to entertain fans and put a smile on their faces through cricket and I am sure we will be able to do it in the third edition of the tournament as well," said Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL.

The upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League will see the participation of a number of star international cricketers. The names include Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D'Arcy Short, and Shoaib Malik, among several other players.

