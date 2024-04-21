Gambhir lauds Bengaluru for 'phenomenal display of character' in IPL clash with Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Gambhir took to his official X (formerly X) account and said that the Bengaluru-based franchise displayed a 'phenomenal character' during their match against KKR.

"Phenomenal display of character by RCB today," Gambhir wrote.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1782055251329339846

Summarizing the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. Phil Salt's explosive 48 in 14 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, provided the two-time champions with some extra runs in the powerplay. Wickets were falling from the other end continuously, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six), Rinku Singh (24 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six), Andre Russell (27* in 20 balls, with four boundaries) and Ramandeep Singh (24* in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributed just enough to take them to 222/6 in their 20 overs.

Cameron Green (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal also picked up two wickets but leaked 56 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (18) and Faf Du Plessis (7) early. A 102-run partnership between Will Jacks (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Rajat Patidar (52 in 23 balls, with three fours and five sixes) helped RCB bounce back,

However, spells from Andre Russell (3/25) and Sunil Narine (2/34) changed the match once again. Karn Sharma attempted to swing the match in RCB's favour with three sixes in the final over, however, the team fell short by a run and skittled out for 221 in 20 overs.

Russell got the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 27 and three wickets.

With this win, KKR moved up to the second spot with five wins and two losses, giving them 10 points. The RCB stays bottom of the table with a win and seven losses, aggregating just two points.

