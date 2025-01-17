Gardner's masterclass helps Australia clean sweep women's Ashes ODI leg against England

Hobart [Australia], January 17 : A masterclass century from all-rounder Ash Gardner helped Australia clean sweep the women's Ashes ODI leg following a 86-run win in the third and final ODI at Hobart on Friday, ICC Cricket reported.

Australia has won the ODI series 3-0. With three T20Is and a one-off Test left, Australia is one win away from retaining the Ashes. The hosts have taken a 6-0 points lead over England in the series.

Gardner was the hero in Hobart, producing not only a maiden ODI ton but her first century in international cricket. She followed up her run-a-ball hundred with a stunning catch in the field, putting a bow on what was a brilliant performance.

Alana King joined the celebrations with a five-wicket haul to help wrap up a memorable contest at Bellerive Oval, as per ICC.

A solid first 10 overs in the field saw England have their opponents in a hole at 46/3, with Phoebe Litchfield (15), Ellyse Perry (2), and Alyssa Healy (15) all back in the sheds.

Annabel Sutherland (10) was the next casualty, prompting Gardner to arrive at the crease with the hosts at 59/4 and plenty of work needing to be done.

Gardner, who had already contributed for Australia in the series walking into the game with a solid 42* in the first game, and four wickets to her belt, lived up to the hype once again, crafting an innings fightback alongside Beth Mooney with clean and aggressive shot-making.

The pair steered Australia to 115/4 at the innings midpoint and put the foot on the pedal. During the stand, Mooney joined an elite company, becoming the fifth Aussie Women's player to reach 6,000 international runs.

Mooney was removed for 50 off 64 balls (four boundaries), but her departure did not slow Gardner down.

The 27-year-old right-hander reached three figures for the first time in green and gold colours deep into the Aussies' innings, after an impressive batting phase that included a flurry of fours.

Gardner was out eventually for 102 off 102 balls (eight fours and a six), leaving Georgia Wareham to put the finishing touches on a very competitive total.

Australia recovered superbly from a slow start to post 308/8 from their 50 overs, with the big-hitting Wareham ending unbeaten on 38 from 12 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

Lauren Bell, Nat-Sciver Brunt and Charlie Dean were among the pick of the Aussie bowlers, getting two wickets each.

Aussie quick Megan Schutt (3/57) struck two early blows to make inroads into England's top order, but Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt's efforts allowed England's belief to grow considerably, building patiently to have the visitors at 118/2 at the 24-over mark.

Having already provided a key contribution with the bat, Wareham (2/27) produced a pair of middle-over breakthrough wickets to change momentum again. The 25-year-old spinner took the wickets of both Beaumont (54 off 77 balls with six fours) and Sciver-Brown (61 off 68 with five fours) to force the touring team back into rebuild mode.

Amy Jones (30 in 26 balls, with three fours) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (35 in 32 balls, with two fours) compiled a 49-run stand to keep England in the fight, but the tourists were well out of the chase.

Alana King cleaned up England's lower order to finish with 5-46. Her bowling haul was assisted by a spectacular catch, as the hero in Hobart, Ash Gardner, produced a truly special effort just inside the rope at deep midwicket.

The catch capped off an extraordinary day for Gardner, who is on track to be crowned Player of the Series, if her form holds and Australia completes their Ashes defence.

Both teams are back in action on Monday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, for the first of three T20 Internationals. England will need to win all three T20Is and then the series-concluding Test match to end their 11-year Ashes drought.

