New Delhi [India], November 6 : Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir called the entire Angelo Mathews time-out dismissal fiasco "pathetic" which took place during Sri Lanka's clash against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Mathews became the first batter to get dismissed by time out in international cricket in the 25th over of the first innings.

After Sadeera Samarawickrama had just lost his wicket, Mathews took his time striding out to the crease and arrived to take strike after the stipulated two-minute mark. Time further passed as he suffered an issue with his helmet strap.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the time out and the umpires obliged. Gambhir took to X, formerly Twitter to express his views on the entire incident.

"Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today," Gambhir wrote.

Mathews was seen having a discussion with Shakib, but Bangladesh didn't withdraw their appeal for a timeout and the umpires, following the rules, sent the former Lankan skipper trudging back to the dugout for a duck.

According to World Cup law 40.1.1, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be adjudged timed out.

