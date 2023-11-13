New Delhi [India], November 13 : Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir hailed Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills praising him for keeping the dressing room secure and making players feel that they have the captain's backing.

Under Rohit's leadership, India have marched into the semi-final stage of the ongoing World Cup 2023 unbeaten after playing nine games. Gambhir defined Rohit's leadership skills and cited his ability to instil a sense of security in the dressing room, a crucial factor in India's success and a testament to Rohit's exemplary captaincy.

"Look, there is nothing which has changed from 2019 to 2023. There were so many changes that happened in 2019 as compared to the least amount of changes that has happened in 2023. A good captain and leader give you security, which makes the dressing room secure, not only for himself but for the other 14 players as well. And Rohit Sharma has done that. That's why he has won five IPL trophies; that's where his winning ratio when he started playing all those international games has been fabulous," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

If you go by the stats and the trophies, he ticks all the boxes. But the most important thing is he has made that dressing room a very secure dressing room. When the captain comes out and talks in his post-match presentation that he believes in his players and gives them longer runs, it makes you believe how much your captain is backing you. And that is the difference between Rohit Sharma as a leader, compared to some other captains that have captained previously for India," Gambhir added.

Since he took the captaincy, Rohit has won 77 matches out of 103 games losing 23, drawing just two of them and one game ending with no result. Rohit will be looking to overcome New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

