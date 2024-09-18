Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18 : During a candid conversation, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir shared his insights on Virat Kohli's remarkable mental fortitude and the elusive 'zone' that cricketers strive to reach.

Gambhir recounted a particular series between India and Australia, highlighting Kohli's exceptional focus.

"During the India vs. Australia series, where you had an outstanding performance, you kept chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' before every delivery, which helped you get into that zone," Gambhir began, reflecting on Kohli's dedication.

"I had a similar experience in Napier. I didn't think I could bat for two and a half days, but I was listening to the Hanuman Chalisa during those days. It got me into that zone and helped me," Gambhir said in a candid chat conducted by BCCI.

Gambhir emphasized the rarity and significance of reaching such a state.

"Very few times in your career will you find yourself in that zone. When I was batting on day 5, VVS Laxman told me that I never uttered a word between oversI was completely zoned out. I know how valuable it is to be in that state. Unless you've experienced it, you can't fully understand how to achieve it," Gambhir remarked.

Adding to the conversation, Kohli shared his perspective on chasing targets and the clarity it brings.

"A chase has always provided clarity. If your motivation is to win, then you will always find a way. For me, I want the result first. If that requires me to play aggressive cricket, I will play aggressive cricket. If it requires me to run, I will run. To play shots on the ground, I will play shots on the ground. If I have to leave the ball for three hours, I will leave the ball for three hours. I guess if you don't want the victory so badly, you will not work on the solutions."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor