Gautam Gambhir pens down emotional message after ending stint with LSG

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Gautam Gambhir penned down an emotional note after he ended his stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), thanking everyone at the franchise for making his time "memorable".

Gambhir served as LSG's mentor for two years during which the franchise finished third in both seasons.

After making their place in the playoff, they got eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively.

Gambhir will now return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a team that he guided to IPL glory in 2012.

After KKR announced Gambhir as their mentor on Wednesday ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 season, the former batter took to X to thank everyone who made his journey memorable.

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade," Gambhir wrote on X.

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said as quoted from KKR, "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

Gambhir, in his decorated career, won the T20I (2007) and ODI (2011) World Cup championships. Gambhir's time with KKR lasted from 2011-17 and was nothing short of remarkable.

During this period, the team won the IPL title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014 as well.

