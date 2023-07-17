Gautam Gambhir to continue as Lucknow menor, will not join Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir will not leave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and join his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) according to reports. There were reports of him returning to two-time champions as a coach.With IPL 2024 still seven months away, Gambhir and LSG have a lot of time to discuss about their association.Meanwhile, Lucknow have signed Justin Langer as their new head coach after Andy Flower’s tenure ended after IPL 2023. While there is no official announcement yet on the former India cricketer quitting LSG, the franchise have announced Justin Langer will be the coach for the 2024 season. Andy Flower’s contract expired after IPL 2023 season, and the franchise did not renew it.

Langer also coached Perth Scorchers and also has won three Big Bash League trophies. The former Australia opener is thrilled to coach LSG and believes he has a lot to offer for the franchise on their new journey. Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey, and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.”