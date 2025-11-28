'Gautam Gambhir to continue as Team India Head Coach across formats'

New Delhi [India], November 28 : India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir would continue in role in all three formats and no change is being considered, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source said on Thursday.

"He will remain Head Coach in all three formats, no decision is being considered" the source said.

India's Test fortunes have taken a severe hit. Once almost unbeatable at home, the team has now suffered two major setbacks in consecutive years, a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand last season and a 0-2 defeat to South Africa recently. The twin blows have effectively broken India's long-standing aura in home conditions.

This marks their third Test series loss in 16 months under coach Gautam Gambhir. What was once considered the side's strongest format has suddenly become its biggest concern.

The latest defeat to South Africa has pushed India into a precarious position in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Having already slipped badly last year after the New Zealand thrashing, the current setback has once again left their WTC final hopes hanging by a thread.

This is India's second whitewash at home under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Overall, this is the third whitewash for the Asian Giants in the longest format.

India have suffered three home whitewashes in Test cricket. In 2000, South Africa became the first side to whitewash Team India in their den. The Proteas won the Test series 0-2. Last year, New Zealand registered 3-0 win.

Throughout the Test series, Indian batters continued to struggle against a strong South African bowling attack. Indian batters averaged just 15.23 across the two-match Test series against South Africa. This is also the second-lowest average for Team India in any Test series, after their 12.42 average during the New Zealand series at home in 2002/03.

Adding to the woes, the hosts failed to score a single century in both Test matches against South Africa. This is only the third instance after the New Zealand series in 1969/70 and 1995/96 that there were no individual hundreds in the home Test series for India.

For India, all-rounder Washington Sundar was the highest run-getter, making 124 runs at an average of 31.00. Ravindra Jadeja was the second-highest run scorer for India with 105 runs to his name.

India team's performance in Tests has disappointed fans. India has done well in ODIs and T20 matches under Gambhir's guidance.

