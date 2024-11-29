Gavin Larsen set to step down as Warwickshire Performance Director

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Gavin Larsen will step down from his role as performance director at Warwickshire, the club announced on Friday. He spent 18 months with Warwickshire as performance director.

Before his stint in the county, Larsen served as a New Zealand selector for eight years. The 62-year-old will return to New Zealand due to personal reasons.

The club said in a statement that former New Zealand international Larsen - who played more than 100 times for his country - has chosen to return for personal reasons after 18 months at Edgbaston.

"Larsen returns to New Zealand in early December but will continue in post into the New Year to ensure a smooth transition," the club said in a statement.

"It's been an absolute pleasure being part of the Bears family, and I've enjoyed every second of it. My tenure has been shorter than planned. But sometimes in life the odd curve ball can be thrown your way. That's the case here," Larsen said in a statement by the club.

"It's been a great ride and I certainly feel a big part of the Edgbaston family. People and relationships are always key in any walk of life. And here at Edgbaston I can honestly say it's as positive an environment as I've been involved in. I wish everyone at Edgbaston all the very best, and will always follow the club's progress with enormous interest," he added.

Warwickshire Chief Executive Stuart Cain thanked Larsen for his contribution to the Bears and said, "Gavin has a great energy and a depth of cricketing knowledge that is second to none. He has worked tirelessly to improve the high-performance environment at Warwickshire and he will be welcome back at Edgbaston any time. As they say, once a bear, always a bear."

"Whilst not linked, we will now combine the findings of the high-performance review with the chance to freshen up our high-performance leadership team and make sure we give our men's and women's squads every chance of succeeding on the field in 2025 and beyond," he added.

