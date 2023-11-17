Gerald Coetzee becomes highest wicket-taker for South Africa in a single World Cup

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17 : South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee reached the milestone of most wickets for the Proteas in a single edition of the ODI World Cup after their defeat in the second semi-final match against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Coetzee bagged 20 wickets. The Proteas speedster overtook the 'Player of the Tournament' of the 1999 World Cup Lance Klusener who had 17 wickets by his name.

Other than Klusener, other South African bowlers like Morne Morkel (17), Marco Jansen (17), and Allan Donald (16) are on the top five list with the most wickets for the Proteas in the history ODI World Cup.

In the second semi-final match in Kolkata, Coetzee picked u two wickets in his nine-over spell to reach the remarkable landmark.

Coming to the second semi-final match, Proteas opted to bat first. After being reduced to 24/4, a 95-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (47 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Miller helped Proteas recover. Meanwhile, a partnership from Miller (101 runs from 116 balls) and Gerald Coetzee (19 runs from 39 balls) was also vital in taking Proteas near the 200-run mark. However, the Proteas were bundled out for 212 in 49.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc (3/34) and Aussie skipper Pat Cummins (3/51) were the top wicket-takers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood (2/12) and Travis Head (2/21) also bowled well for Aussies.

In the chase of 213, Australia started well with Travis Head (62 in 48 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and David Warner (29 in 18 balls, with one four and four sixes) providing a 60-run opening stand.

Following that, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals and Proteas kept fighting. Knocks from Steve Smith (30 in 62 balls, with two fours) and Josh Inglis (28 in 49 balls, with three fours) proved to be enough to guide the Aussies to a three-wicket win, with 16 balls to spare.

Tabraiz Shamsi (2/42) and Gerald Coetzee (2/47) were the pick of the bowlers for SA. Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj got a wicket each.

