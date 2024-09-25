"Getting ready for a huge summer...": Cummins starts training ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India

Melbourne [Australia], September 25 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins started training for a massive Test summer coming later this year, starting with the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India from November onwards.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22, with the first Test scheduled at Perth. The test schedule also involves a Test series against Sri Lanka away from home after BGT.

Cummins took to Instagram and posted a video of him bowling in the nets. The Australian superstar was showcasing some great intensity during his run up and delivery release, as if the practice session was a game in itself.

Cummins posted, "Getting ready for a huge summer. First few bowls back after a pre-season break let's gooooo!"

The pacer last featured in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in the United States, as a part of San Francisco Unicorns franchise. His team lost the final to the Steve Smith led Washington Freedom, Cummins took part in six matches, taking four wickets at an average of 52.17 and best figures of 2/35.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year had an incredible 2023, securing the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup title by defeating India in title clashes of both competitions. He also played a crucial role in Australia retaining the Ashes urn in UK last year, by drawing a well-fought series by 2-2. With India having an edge over Australia with two series wins in their territory, Cummins would be raring to go out there and lead his team to a much-needed series win against India, who have been pretty dominant against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, having won every series since 2017.

Cummins is looking to get some game time in Sheffield Shield tournament in order to prepare himself for the series against India. Missing the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia to UK, Cummins spent some time resting and focusing on his strength and conditioning ahead of the home series against India, which will take up seven weeks of the schedule and two Test matches in Sri Lanka, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Cummins' last Sheffield Shield match was back in February 2021 for New South Wales and has played just nine matches in the tournament throughout his career. NSW will have their Shield game against Victoria from October 20 onwards and then will face Queensland from November 1.

With 46 wickets in 12 matches in BGT at an average of 25.45 and best figures of 6/27, Cummins is the 13th highest wicket-taker in the series and Australia's sixth-highest wicket-taker in the prestigious bilateral affair.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

