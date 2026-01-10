GG vs UPW, WPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Match 2

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: UP Warriorz Women won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants Women in the second match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday, January 8, 2026. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Up Warriorz Women Live Streaming Info

Match: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10

Venue: D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Match Time: 3 p.m. IST

Toss: 2:30 p.m. IST

Where to Watch Live:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar platform

Gujarat Giants Women vs Up Warriorz Women Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Georgia Wareham, Renuka Singh Thakur