Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers edge past Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights in PCL Thriller

New Delhi [India], October 19 : The inaugural match of the Pro Cricket League delivered an electrifying contest, where the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers narrowly defeated the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights by just 5 runs in a last-over thriller.

Winning the toss, the Sledgehammers opted to field first, a decision that initially seemed promising. However, the Bhawani Tigers capitalized on the batting conditions, putting on an impressive display. Star player Peter Trego set the tone with the season's first half-century, scoring 59 runs off 36 balls, providing the foundation for a formidable total.

Sanjeev Adhana supported well with a rapid 46 off 25 deliveries, while Zeeshan Mewati added a quickfire 38 not out off just 12 balls, helping the Tigers finish at a commendable 211/8 after their 20 overs. The standout bowler for Faridabad was Faizan Alam, who showcased exceptional skill, claiming 4 wickets for just 24 runs in his 4 overs.

In response, the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights fought valiantly but fell just short. Pawan Negi emerged as the star of the innings, delivering a breathtaking performance with an unbeaten 82 off just 34. However, despite his heroics, he lacked support from the other end as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Shahbaz Nadeem proved crucial for Ghaziabad, taking 3 wickets for 30 runs, effectively stifling Faridabad's chase. As the match approached its conclusion, the tension mounted, but ultimately, the Sledgehammers fell agonizingly short, finishing at 206/8.

This thrilling encounter sets the tone for what promises to be an exhilarating Pro Cricket League season, with the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers celebrating a hard-fought victory in this historic opener.

