Gill, Gaikwad power India to 182/4 against Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 10 : A fine half-century from skipper Shubman Gill and his big partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad helped India register a total of 182/4 in their 20 overs during the third T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare on Wednesday.

India needs to defend 183 runs to gain a 2-1 lead in the series.

Electing to bat first, India was off to a fine start, with openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal going all guns blazing.

Jaiswal hit Brian Benett for two fours and a six to kickstart the proceedings while Shubman Gill took down Richard Ngarva next over, with two fours and a six.

With a single, India reached the 50-run in 4.1 overs.

The 67-run partnership between the duo ended with Jaiswal being dismissed by Sikandar Raza for 36 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. India was 67/1 in 8.1 overs.

Halfway through the innings, India was 80/1, Abhishek (10*) and Gill (33*) unbeaten.

Abhishek, the centurion from the last match, could not make a big impact as Raza got his wicket for 10 in nine balls, with a four. India was 81/2 in 10.3 overs.

Shubman and Ruturaj Gaikwad carried the innings forward. Gill smoked Wessly Madhevere for two sixes while Gaikwad hit him for a classy boundary, to bring up India's 100 runs in 12.4 overs.

After two disappointing outings, Gill reached his second T20I fifty in 36 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

After 15 overs, India was 127/2, with Gill (56*) and Gaikwad (27*) unbeaten.

The 17th over bowled by Raza was an expensive over, as Gill-Gaikwad smoked him for a four and two big sixes.

150 runs were up for India in 17.2 overs.

This fine 72-run partnership between Gill and Gaikwad and the Indian skipper's fine knock of 66 in 49 balls, with seven fours and three sixes came to an end with Blessing Muzarabani dismissing him, with Raza taking a catch at mid-off. India was 153/3 in 17.5 overs.

Gaikwad managed to get a big over as well, smashing Ngarva for two fours and a six in the 19th over, getting 17 runs from the over.

Gaikwad fell one short of his half-century, being dismissed by Muzarbani for 49 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. India was 177/4 in 19.4 overs.

India ended their innings at 182/4, with Rinku Singh (1*) and Sanju Samson (12*) unbeaten.

Muzarbani (2/25) and Raza (2/24) were among the wickets for Zimbabwe.

