Gill, Pant available, Sundar in contention for playing XI? Gambhir addresses key topics ahead of second Test

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : India head coach Gautam Gambhir exuded positivity ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune by confirming Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's full fitness for the critical game.

Gill was a notable absentee in India's playing XI for the opening Test defeat in Bengaluru. During the toss, it was confirmed that Gill was suffering from neck "stiffness" due to which he remained unavailable in Bengaluru.

But the 25-year-old has recovered in time and is available for selection in the playing XI, which is yet to be figured out, according to Gambhir.

"Shubman Gill was injured. It was because of injury he didn't play the opening game. We will decide our playing XI, which can be the winning combination," Gambhir said during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Apart from the 8-wicket defeat in Bengaluru, India's woe also revolved around Pant's fitness. The dynamic wicketkeeper had to hand over the gloves to Dhruv Jurel after sustaining a knee injury.

He came out to bat in the second innings but didn't keep the wicket, and Jurel continued to assume the duties. Gambhir assured that there are no fitness concerns revolving around the southpaw.

"I think he's going to keep wickets tomorrow. No other fitness concerns," Gambhir remarked.

To bolster India's preparations, Gambhir and the team management decided to involve Washington Sundar in the mix.

With the presence of the all-round trio of Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja already present in the setup, questions over the latest inclusion flooded social media.

Gambhir shed light on India's plans around Sundar and said, "We just felt that they have four or five left-handers in the playing XI as well. So if we want another bowler who can take the ball away from the left-handers, it's always going to be useful for us as well."

"But we haven't decided what's going to be our playing XI. We feel that with the two openers and one left-hander in the middle. Washington can give us more control, and he is a good option for us," he noted.

