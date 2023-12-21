Gillespie feels Cummins' T20 performances not worthy of massive IPL deal

New Delhi, Dec 21 Legendary fast-bowler Jason Gillespie has questioned whether Australian captain Pat Cummins deserves a $3.67 million (INR 20.5 crore) Indian Premier League contract, and labelled the huge deal "massive overs".

Cummins, who led Australia to a World Cup title last month, was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore in Tuesday evening’s IPL Auction following a four-way tussle between the Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians.

Gillespie, who represented Australia on over 150 occasions and has coached the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League since 2015, believes that Cummins T20 performances haven’t warranted a $3.67 million contract.

"I think so,” Gillespie told SEN Sportsday SA, responding to the question 'if the deal was a little overs on'. "Pat’s obviously a quality bowler and a quality leader, we’ve seen that. I just don’t think T20 is his best format. I think he’s a Test bowler, personally. I think Test cricket is his absolute bread and butter.

"He’s a good T20 bowler, make no mistake. But that’s massive overs for me," he added.

For roughly an hour and a half, the 30-year-old Cummins was the IPL's most expensive buy until the Kolkata Knight Riders secured Australian teammate Mitchell Starc for $4.43 million (INR 24.75 crore).

Gillespie, however, had a different view on Starc's record breaking contract and said: "I think it just highlights how important teams value left-arm fast bowling and left-arm swing bowling at pace.

"I think he’s a great buy. It’s a lot of money, we all acknowledge that, but the IPL is a very rich tournament… I’m absolutely delighted for Mitch," Gillespie added on Starc.

During the event, there was intense interest in Australian bowlers as Spencer Johnson, the fast bowler from Brisbane Heat, was snagged by the Gujarat Titans for INR 10 crore after a bidding war with the Delhi Capitals. Additionally, the Capitals secured the services of seamer Jhye Richardson for INR 5 crore.

