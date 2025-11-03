"Girls were brilliant": Mithali Raj hails India Women's team on maiden ICC World Cup win

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Former India captain Mithali Raj, with full emotion and pride, hailed India as they lifted their maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy after defeating South Africa in a thrilling final on Sunday.

Under Jay Shah's leadership, the BCCI has championed gender equality in cricket, driving initiatives like pay parity and the Women's Premier League (WPL). Raj praised ICC Chairman Jay Shah for these initiatives, which are changing the course of women's cricket.

In an X post, Mithali Raj wrote, "What happened last night is a testament to the fact that when you give wings to a dream, dreams do come true. The girls were brilliant, but one must acknowledge the support behind this watershed moment, four years of planning and belief. When @JayShah Sir was the BCCI Secretary, the @BCCI introduced initiatives that changed the course of women's cricket, from equal match fees and the Women's Premier League to a stronger domestic structure, India A tours, and a thriving U19 pathway."

"Now, the @ICC continues to shape the women's game, with the World Cup being hosted at home and the prize pool raised to 13.88 million dollars, a fourfold increase that shows how far the game has come. For every person standing behind a young girl who dares to dream of wearing India's colours, this is a pivotal moment, a reminder that dreams do come true when those dreams get the support they truly deserve," she added.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

Legendary Indian seamer Jhulan Goswami praised India's maiden Women's CWC title, taking to her X account, she wrote, "The wait was long, but the joy...unmatched."

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra also lauded Women in Blue for their historic ICC Women's World Cup triumph, stating, "The girls have made our dreams a reality and hoping for a glorious new era for the #WomenInBlue."

