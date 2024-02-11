Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record for most T20I hundreds

Adelaide [Australia], February 11 : Following Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 120-run knock against West Indies in the second T20I match in Adelaide on Sunday, the star Australia batting allrounder equalled Rohit Sharma's record of the most Men's T20I hundreds.

Maxwell's 120-run knock was his fifth ton in the T20Is, levelling him with Rohit for the most hundreds in the shortest format game.

It was also the 35-year-old's fifth-highest individual score by an Australian in the T20Is.

After Rohit and Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav stands in third place with four centuries in the T20I format. Pakistan's Babar Azam, New Zealand's Colin Munro and Czech Republic's Sabawoon Davizi hold the fourth, fifth and sixth with three tons each by their name.

Recapping the second T20I match between Australia and West Indies, Maxwell's unbeaten 120 off 55 deliveries and a clinical spell from bowlers helped the Baggy Greens inflict a 34-run defeat over the Caribbean side and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

While chasing a target of 242, West Indies suffered early blows with Brandon King (5), Nicholas Pooran (18), Shai Hope (0) and Johnson Charles (24) losing their wicket inside the powerplay. West Indies were reduced to 63/5 after Spencer Johnson sent Sherfane Rutherford back to the pavilion for a two-ball duck.

But Marcus Stoinis brought in his experience and soon put an end to the promising-looking partnership. He ended Russell's quick-fire knock of 37 off 16 deliveries and after this Australia's victory was only a matter of time.

