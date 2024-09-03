Glenn Maxwell highlights intense India-Australia rivalry ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Melbourne [Australia], September 3 : As the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, the excitement among Australian cricketers is palpable. With the series scheduled for November, Australian team cricketer Glenn Maxwell shared his thoughts with Star Sports, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Glenn Maxwell underlined the global significance of the India-Australia rivalry, pointing out how the two teams frequently jostle for the top spot in international rankings.

"I think over the last few years, definitely, it feels like the two teams sort of swap places in the rankings quite a bit. Whichever format it is, you will always see these two teams at number one at some stage around the world," Maxwell told Star Sports.

He also noted the consistent intensity of their encounters, stating, "The different contests we've had in both countries across all formats certainly provide a lot of highlights for the rest of the world. It's always must-watch cricket whenever these two teams are playing."

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane where India scripted a memorable win in 2021 for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest

India will aim to continue their impressive record in Australia, having won the last two series held there in 2018-19 and 2020-21. A series win this time would mark a historic hat-trick of victories on Australian soil.

