Gloucestershire cricketer Ben Wells announces retirement from professional cricket at 23

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batter, Ben Wells has announced retirement from professional cricket at the age of 23 after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

The English youngster made his Gloucestershire debut in 2021, struck 40 runs in 94 balls against Glamorgan at Cardiff in his only first-class innings.

Wells produced a match-winning knock of 108* against Durham in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup last season which marked his only professional hundred.

On Wednesday in an open letter which was published on Gloucestershire's official website, Wells disclosed that he has been diagnosed with Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC) due to which he has to retire from professional cricket.

"Two weeks ago, I was diagnosed with a heart condition called Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy, a condition that is made worse by vigorous exercise. Unfortunately, this means that I must regrettably retire from professional cricket with immediate effect and will need a defibrillator implanted in the coming weeks. As tough as it is, this diagnosis has likely saved my life, and in time I hope that I can see it in that light. I'm very thankful to the doctors who have picked this up as soon as they could have," Wells stated in an open letter published on Gloucestershire's official website.

"It's been a journey full of ups and downs, from not gaining a contract at 18, to being offered the chance with Gloucestershire at 21, dealing with a number of major injuries, and ending my career with my first and only professional hundred on a torn hamstring in what is now my final innings; but I will always look back on everything with fond memories," he added.

The club released a statement after Wells announced his decision to retire which read, "While everyone at Gloucestershire is devastated for Ben, a hugely talented cricketer with a bright future ahead, we are incredibly grateful to both the club's medical professionals and those externally who acted quickly to diagnose Ben's heart condition at the earliest opportunity. The club, alongside the PCA, are actively supporting Ben through what is undoubtedly a very difficult time for him and his family."

During his time with Gloucestershire, Wells established his reputation in the white ball format with a string of strong performances.

He struck an unbeaten 43 in 22 balls which helped Gloucestershire to an eight-wicket win over Hampshire in the Vitality Blast, last year.

