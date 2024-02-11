"Go well boys...": Rohit Sharma's wishes India's U19 World Cup team

New Delhi [India], February 11 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma delivered his words of encouragement to the Indian U19 team representing the tricolour at the ICC U19 World Cup final against Australia at Benoni.

India is taking on Australia in the title clash of the U19 World Cup in Benoni. This is India's fifth successive U19 World Cup final appearance and their third against the Aussies. Australia has never defeated India in a U19 World Cup final. If India manages to topple Australia, they will win the title for the sixth time, while Australia will win it for the fourth time.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rohit wrote, "Go well, boys!"

Rohit himself played in the U19 World Cup back in 2006, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Ishant Sharma, who went on become big international stars. In six matches, he scored 205 runs at an average of 41.00, with three fifties. India lost to Pakistan in the finals back then.

This final will be an opportunity for the Indian team to extract a measure of revenge on the Aussies after the senior team, led by Rohit Sharma, lost to Australia in the finals of the 50-over showpiece event in their backyard last year and also in the ICC World Test Championship in the UK.

Coming to the match, Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

India (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

Australia (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Charlie Anderson, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

