"God has sent me here to do something good...": Shafali ahead of ICC Women's WC semis against Australia

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Indian opener Shafali Verma, roped in as a replacement for Pratika Rawal for the knockout stages of ICC Women's World Cup following an injury, expressed faith that she will do well "200 per cent" and god has sent her here to do something good".

It would be a massive test for Shafali as she prepares to play her first ODI since last October, this time in a high-profile semifinal clash against Australia at the ICC Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai. The 21-year-old opener does not have a fine record against Australia in ODIs, having made 99 runs in five innings at an average of 19.80, with one half-century. She has massive shoes to fill as Pratika, the India's second-highest run-getter with 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33, including a century and fifty, is ruled out due to an ankle injury sustained during the final league stage clash against Bangladesh.

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match presser, Shafali said she learned of her joining the team when she was with her state team, Haryana.

"Of course, what happened with Pratika as a sportsperson, seeing that does not feel good. No one wants any player to go through such an injury. But I believe God has sent me here to do something good. My father, my family everyone was very happy. I am also really happy to be back with the team. It is a very good opportunity for me, and if I get to play, I will give my best," she said.

Shafali said she was in good touch during her domestic cricket stint with Haryana during the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, scoring 341 runs in seven innings at an average of 56.83, with a strike rate of over 182, including a century and two fifties and said that playing semifinals is not "anything new to her".

"It is just a matter of keeping my mind clear and giving myself confidence. I have been in such situations earlier, so it's nothing new. I will keep telling myself to stay calm and believe in myself. So absolutely, I will do well 200 per cent," she added.

Shafali, who has played a lot of T20 cricket as of late, said that switching formats so quickly is not easy, but she batted well during practice sessions and stayed calm.

"I tried to attack the bowlers who were in my range. I have had long batting sessions over the last two days, and I am feeling really good because whatever I am trying is working out. So yes, I am happy with my touch it is looking very good for me," she concluded.

Shafali, who has scored 644 runs in 29 innings at an average of just 23.00 with four fifties and a best score of 71*, last played an ODI against New Zealand in October. Statistically, with an average of 54.07 in 14 innings, Rawal was a massive upgrade for India at the top.

In five T20Is this year, Shafali has shown solid form, scoring 176 runs in five innings at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of over 158, with a solitary half-century and a best score of 75. She also had a fine Women's Premier League (WPL) season with Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 38.00, with a best score of 80* and a half-century.

Shafali's last five outings, including four India A ODIs and an unofficial Test, are: 70, 35 and 52, 52, 4 and 36.

