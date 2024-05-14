"Going to be emotional day for me": Raphael Varane to leave Manchester United at end of current season

Manchester [UK], May 14 : Manchester United star defender Raphael Varane on Tuesday confirmed that he will leave the club after his contract expires at the end of the ongoing season.

In 2021, Varane made a switch to the Premier League outfit after enjoying a decade of success with Spanish Giants Real Madrid.

In his three seasons with the Red Devils, plagued by injuries, Varane made 93 appearances for the club.

"To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt. The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing," Varane said in a video he posted on X.

https://x.com/raphaelvarane/status/1790323383135003113

"I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents. When the fans went to Wembley [last season], it's something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing," Varane added.

Manchester United have struggled throughout the season have already suffered their 19th loss in all competition, which is their most since 1978-79,

They are currently in the eighth spot with 54 points with a negative goal difference of 4. With two games left in their bag and still three points behind the sixth spot, Manchester United could miss out on the European football.

Varane addressed the hardship that the club has endured throughout the season. But he remains positive about what lies ahead of the club in future.

"Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I'm very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy," Varane said.

Manchester United will play their last game of the ongoing season at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and Varane is looking to bid farewell to the fans.

"I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it's going to be very emotional day for me, for sure," Varane concluded.

