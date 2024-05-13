Going to be wonderful experience: Bangladesh's Sultana hopes for home factor to play big role in T20 WC

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said home support will play a big factor in the the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

The showpiece event will start on October 3 with England facing South Africa in Dhaka. In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required.

Bangladesh skipper also stated that home support will be important for her squad and she expected a large crowd.

"It is a huge moment for the team. It's really incredible for the team members because it is a proud moment of playing the World Cup at home. It's going to be a wonderful experience for the young players in the team. I hope a lot of people will come. We are here today because of the love and support from Bangladeshi people," Sultana said as quoted by ICC.

Bangladesh will host the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup for the second time, after previously hosting the event in 2014. Sultana remembers the 2014 edition, which also saw the team win their first T20 World Cup match in their debut campaign.

"That was the year in which we won our first game in World Cups, so it was very special. Though I was not in the team, I was very young. (But) that was a great memory for the team," said the Bangladesh captain.

Bangladesh will compete in Group B of the 2024 T20 World Cup, with South Africa, England, the West Indies, and Scotland.

Bangladesh captain was most looking forward to facing the West Indies. Bangladesh has met the Women in Maroon in three T20 World Cups, losing all three. Nonetheless, Sultana anticipated that the match would be noteworthy.

"We are not able to play against them so much. So looking forward to that. [They've] a lot of (good) T20 batters, so looking forward to that," Sultana said.

Bangladesh has progressed steadily since then, as seen by recent victories against Pakistan and India.

When asked if the T20 World Cup might help develop women's cricket in the country, Sultana believes that media coverage of the tournament will assist spread the game among young girls.

"I think it has started from today. Because there is a lot of media coverage, and when we play in front of so many people, the crowd will come. And all the young cricketers will take this game forward. This is what I wish for," she added.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup campaign will begin against Scotland on October 3 in Dhaka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor